Playing in the NFL can be incredibly overwhelming for newcomers. However, there’s a rookie quarterback who’s proving he knows how to handle pressure exceptionally well, as he leads the league in passes without interceptions.

Becoming a professional football player is the dream of many kids across the United States. However, reaching the NFL is an incredibly demanding process, and not all of them have the opportunity to do so.

Nevertheless, for those fortunate enough to make it to the NFL, another immense challenge awaits: proving that they are good enough to establish a lasting career in the league. The rookie year is crucial, but not every first-year player possesses the skills and determination to become the superstar that every team covets.

C.J. Stroud leads the NFL in passes without an interceptions this season

Before the start of the 2023 NFL season, it was widely anticipated that the Houston Texans would use their 2nd overall pick to select a quarterback. Their choice was C.J. Stroud, a highly talented player who had made a strong impression during his tenure at Ohio State.

Despite early skepticism from scouts about his ability to read opposing defenses, C.J. Stroud is proving them wrong. Through four games played, the Texans’ rookie quarterback has delivered near-perfect performances, and his statistics have been nothing short of astonishing.

As we enter Week 5, C.J. Stroud leads the NFL in passes without interceptions among quarterbacks with a minimum of 100 pass attempts. The 2nd overall pick has made an impressive 151 pass attempts without being intercepted, placing him ahead of Cardinals‘ Josh Dobbs (123) and 49ers‘ Brock Purdy (112).

Are Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud friends?

Yes, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are close friends. They first met at a camp in California and have maintained their friendship since middle school.