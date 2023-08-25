The San Francisco 49ers had a big decision to make for the 2023 NFL season with a stacked quarterback room. In the end, the team decided to keep Brock Purdy as QB1, with Sam Darnold as backup. That left Trey Lance in a tough spot.

The Niners gave up a lot to get the North Dakota State product with the third-overall pick in 2021, but things didn’t go to plan. Lance couldn’t win the job in his rookie year, and an injury ended his season prematurely in 2022.

Now, everyone expects the team to find a new home for the third-year quarterback. According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers want the best for Lance, which is why they won’t demand too much in a potential trade. Instead, they just want to send him where they believe he could shine.

Rumor: 49ers want to find team that helps Lance succeed

“I think what happens is the 49ers look to see if they can find a home for him,” Schefter said on ESPN. “They’re not looking for very much. They honestly, truly would like to put him in a situation where he can shine, where he can excel because they do believe he has made improvements.

” … they’re looking to put Trey Lance essentially up for adoption. Who wants to adopt him and put him in a nice home where they’re going to raise him the right way and he’s going to get some work?”

This would certainly be a class act by the Niners. They know Lance still has his entire career ahead of him, and they don’t want to harm him. Just because things aren’t meant to be in the Bay area that doesn’t mean they don’t want the best for him.