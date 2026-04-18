NY Giants could be jumped by Cowboys and Chiefs according to 2026 NFL Draft update

The New York Giants are quickly becoming a focal point as trade activity begins to heat up ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. With multiple teams exploring moves up and down the board, New York’s position at No. 5 could be directly impacted by decisions made just a few picks ahead of them.

That early activity centers around a few key spots. Arizona at No. 3 and Tennessee at No. 4 are both viewed as potential trade-down candidates, opening the door for aggressive teams to jump into premium positions. At the same time, attention is quietly shifting toward the middle of the first round, where teams like the Dallas Cowboys are being closely monitored due to clear defensive needs.

According to Jeremy Fowler: “Teams starting to work phones for trades up/down. Belief in league circles is that Arizona and Tennessee are both open to moving back. Many watching Dallas closely, due to obvious defensive needs. Cowboys not overly active on phones yet. Open-minded about potential move but also comfortable staying put. Next week will bring more clarity.”

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Giants are in a huge problem before 2026 NFL Draft

For the Giants, this growing trade activity could create a real problem. Sitting near the top of the draft, they may have a clear group of targets, but not full control over how the board falls. If teams like the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cowboys decide to move up, New York could be leapfrogged at a critical moment.

That scenario becomes especially important when considering prospects like Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, or even Jeremiyah Love. All three represent high-impact options, and losing out on one of them due to a trade-up from another team could force the Giants into a difficult pivot.

This is the reality of a draft with tight prospect grades and multiple teams searching for answers. It only takes one aggressive move to shift everything. And as the phones get busier, the Giants may have to prepare not just for who they want, but for who might be taken right before them.