NY Giants expect Cam Skattebo to be back from injury before Malik Nabers

The New York Giants face more question marks than any team would like heading into the first NFL season under John Harbaugh. The number one wide receiver, Malik Nabers, and the top running back, Cam Skattebo, are both coming off season-ending injuries, which means how they will return in 2026 is uncertain. However, the Giants have now learned where both players are in their recovery processes.

Though his injury looked much worse and caused many fans to turn their eyes away from the TV, it looks like Skattebo is ahead of Nabers in his recovery. As a result, the Giants have set up different timelines for the two stars in East Rutherford. There is a scenario in which Jaxson Dart has to go through the first stages of the offseason without his backfield sidekick and main target. To say that is less than ideal would be an understatement.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Giants acknowledge Skattebo is ahead of Nabers. New York expects—if not hopes—Skattebo can get some reps during the offseason. As for Nabers, the Giants don’t expect the former 6th overall pick in 2024 to be back in action until closer to training camp and the regular season.

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Skattebo and Nabers’ injuries

Skattebo’s rookie campaign came to a crushing end as he suffered a dislocated ankle, fractured fibula and ruptured ligament in his right leg. Such a gruesome injury raises concerns on how he will be able to perform in his sophomore season.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants.

As for Nabers, he suffered a torn ACL and meniscus during the Giants’ 21-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. Coming off a stupendous rookie year, his second campaign was caught well short.

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New York needs Skattebo back to figure out HB decision

For New York, having Skattebo back on the field as soon as possible is paramount. Provided the Giants don’t rush him into full participation, of course, they could use “Skatt” as the organization figures out if he is a reliable No. 1 option for 2026, or if it should go after a running back in the NFL Draft.

The “Jeremiyay Love to New York” rumors aren’t going anywhere, and if Skattebo—whose main attribute is his powerful running style—looks off a gear, it could make the decision easier for the Giants. That is, obviously, if Love is still up for grabs in the draft board by the time the G-Men make their first-round selection (5th overall).

The Giants could always select Love and pair him up with Skattebo—forming one of the best one-two punches in the league—but it feels that route is one New York would more likely explore in a video game rather than real life.

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