NY Giants, John Harbaugh reportedly not concerned with Francis Mauigoa’s back injury after picking him in the 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants picked offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa with the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The tackle has a lingering back injury, but reportedly, John Harbaugh’s team couldn’t care less and it’s fine with the situation.

Mauigoa has a disc issue, but doctors said he doesn’t need surgery. According to general manager Joe Schoen, Mauigoa is “good right now.“ John Harbaugh, hence, could have a new monster in the trenches.

The Giants needed a new tackle and Mauigoa, if healthy, is the best lineman in the whole 2026 NFL Draft. Jaxson Dart needs protection and the Giants addressed the issue perfectly. Now, it’s time for them to pray there is actually no reason for concern with the disc injury.

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The Giants have high expectations this season

The offensive core on the New York Giants is young and exciting. The fact that they have John Harbaugh also puts high expectations on the team. He is a Super Bowl head coach, and the Giants think they have the talent to compete.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.

Dart showed glimpses of being a franchise quarterback, but he also needs to take more care of himself. He suffered plenty of concussions and he needs to learn and mature a bit more as a quarterback. However, the talent is there, and from the quarterback, the idea is to build a successful future.

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Giants 2026 NFL Draft grade

The 2026 NFL Draft saw the Giants have two top 10 picks. The first one was used in Arvell Reese, one of the best, and most talented players in this class. With Dexter Lawrence gone, they were quick to find a new leader on defense.

As for the 10th, it was Mauigoa. Getting an offensive lineman is never sexy, but is always necessary. For a guy like Harbaugh, having the trenches covered is imperative. The Giants obliged and now it’s time to demonstrate the picks were great on the pitch.