NY Giants star, not Jaxson Dart, sends a warning to the NFL as regular season enters its last stretch

The New York Giants are entering a new era. With a 2-9 record, the team opted to make new changes. Still, even with injuries, there are some positives. One of them is they seem to have a good prospect at quarterback with Jaxson Dart. Also, one of his teammates isn’t ready to call the 2025 NFL season quits yet.

Rookie Abdul Carter was drafted third overall but as the rest of the front seven, the edge rusher has been underwhelming. He has 23 tackles, a half-sack, nine quarterback hits and a fumble recovery through his rookie season.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Carter warned the NFL about closing the season with a vengeance. “The season’s not over yet. I feel like it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. So, I’m going to finish strong.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abdul Carter’s was hyped when drafted

The Giants already had a good front seven to stop other teams. Players like Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux were disruptive enough. Adding a guy like Carter made Giants fan dream with an elite defensive line.

Abdul Carter #51 of the New York Giants

Advertisement

After all, at Penn State, Carter was a menace. His last season with the Nittany Lions he led College Football with 23.5 tackles for loss, racked up 12 sacks and forced two fumbles. In the NFL, he hasn’t been able to replicate that production.

Advertisement

see also Brian Daboll’s reportedly overlooked issue with a rookie returns to haunt the NY Giants

What’s next for the Giants?

Right now, the season is purely academical. The Giants are already thinking in the next season. They will try to establish Jaxson Dart as their QB1, will recover running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers and revamp the offense.

Advertisement

On the other side, they will try to improve the defensive side not with signings, but enhancing the talent they already have. Now, it all comes down to who the new head coach will be, maybe also a new defensive coordinator. Signs are good, but for 2026.