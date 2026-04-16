NY Giants, Titans might not get chance to draft Jeremiyah Love after reports of Cardinals’ interest in RB

The talk ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft has been who will pick Jeremiyah Love, and the two teams fighting for them were the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans. However, new reports state that the Arizona Cardinals could not even give them the chance.

That is because the Cardinals have the number three pick, while Titans and Giants are fourth and fifth, respectively. According to Connor Hughes of SNY, “don’t be surprised if the Cardinals select Love. There’s a lot of smoke there.”

This comes as a surprise, since the Cardinals haven’t been featured in the Love sweepstakes throughout the offseason. This would put both the Titans and Giants in “plan B” modes. The Cardinals have been a mystery as no one really knows what their focus will be in the draft.

Advertisement

The Cardinals know what a lack of RBs can do

Last season, the Cardinals saw James Conner, Bam Knight, and Trey Benson all suffer season-ending injuries. They also suffered injuries to Emari Demercado and Michael Carter. Hence, it’s within their best interest to not suffer that issue again.

James Conner. Worth every penny. pic.twitter.com/KdKTZxcv2P — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 1, 2024

With Conner coming back off an ankle/foot tear, having Love would actually provide them with an incredible two-man punch. Love would be the home run hitter, Conner the powerful back.

Advertisement

Cardinals need firepower

Arizona needs to boost up its offense. After letting Kyler Murray go, the team is marrying to Jacoby Brissett as the quarterback, and hence, it needs the best talent available, and Love is the best talent available at number three.

Also, there is the possibility of the Cardinals trading down and get more picks to accumulate more assets. However, now the Giants and Titans are on alert watch just one week before the 2026 NFL Draft.