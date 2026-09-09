NY Giants report confirms Malik Nabers is on track to play vs Cowboys in Week 1

The New York Giants have received an encouraging update on Malik Nabers just days before their highly anticipated Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. After months of uncertainty surrounding his recovery from a torn ACL, the star wide receiver appears to be on track to make his return when the Giants open the 2026 NFL season at MetLife Stadium.

Nabers has been one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Giants throughout the offseason as he worked his way back from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 campaign. New York has remained cautious with its top offensive weapon, but the latest developments are providing the clearest indication yet that he could be ready for the Cowboys game.

That optimism increased Wednesday when Nabers was seen participating in individual drills during the Giants’ practice. NFL insider Connor Hughes provided an especially encouraging update, suggesting that Nabers looked ready to take the next step toward returning to game action.

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Is Malik Nabers playing against the Cowboys in Week 1?

Everything currently points toward Malik Nabers playing against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, although the Giants have not officially confirmed his status yet. Hughes reported that Nabers was active during individual drills and appeared to be moving well, providing perhaps the strongest indication yet that the Giants’ star receiver will be available for Sunday’s season opener. “Malik Nabers was out there going through individual drills. He was first in line. Looking good for Week 1.”

That update is particularly important because Nabers has kept many details of his recovery private throughout the offseason. The Giants also released veteran receiver Darius Slayton earlier this week, a move that raised further questions about their confidence in the health of Nabers and the rest of the receiving corps.

If Nabers is cleared to play, he will immediately become one of the most important players in the Giants’ offense. Jaxson Dart will have his No. 1 target available giving New York a major weapon against a Cowboys defense that will have to account for him on every passing down.

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The Giants still have to make the final decision based on Nabers’ health and the official injury report, but the latest practice development represents a major step forward. After months of questions about whether he would be ready for Week 1, Nabers now appears increasingly likely to return against Dallas and begin the 2026 season on the field.