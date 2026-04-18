Ohio State star TE Max Klare’s stock in the 2026 NFL Draft has been elevated by visits to many teams, including Rams

Ohio State is a factory of talent, and tight end Max Klare might be one of those players becoming prominent. The Los Angeles Rams, among other four teams, hosted the player ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

All of a sudden, Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston reported that Max Klare’s sweepstakes are getting hot. The Los Angeles Rams, alongside the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Denver Broncos, all had Klare visiting them.

Klare is widely regarded as the second-best tight end in this draft class, just below Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq. Previously, Klare has drawn comparisons to players like Dalton Kincaid and George Kittle.

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Klare is the whole package

Tight ends must block and catch. Not many are able to do so at a great level, but Klare is great. He is an explosive route runner that has great hands and is also an above-average blocker.

Max Klare is an ideal NFL Tight End



– 6’5”

– 243 lbs

– 4.70 40-Yard Dash



Who’s going to find their future TE1 in Klare in the Draft 💭 pic.twitter.com/lwSm9Eix0f — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) April 9, 2026

While many could argue that his time in Purdue was better than his time at Ohio State, what’s undeniable is his upside. Klare is NFL-ready and could help a lot in any offense he gets in.

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Where will Klare fit best?

The Texans have been very interested in Klare, but they already have Dalton Schultz. The Rams have three good tight ends, but the fact is Klare could arguably slide into TE1 status. As for the Panthers, he could thrive if given the looks. Cade Otton has established greatly in the Bucs, so that might cloud Klare’s production.

Having said all of that, the one team where he could absolutely shine is with the Denver Broncos. Evan Engram didn’t deliver in his first season with Denver and while he is still on the roster, he’s aged and the Broncos could use Klare in a much more effective way.