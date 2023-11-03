Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Furthermore, in a very special twist, the game will take place in Frankfurt, Germany.

However, Mahomes raised many doubts last week when the Chiefs surprisingly lost 24-9 to the Broncos in Denver. In fact, the quarterback played with flu symptoms, which may have affected his performance.

That’s why, in his first press conference in Germany, the NFL star quarterback was questioned about whether he will be at 100 percent to go up against Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. “I’m feeling perfectly fine. It was kind of just that night and a little bit that next day. I kind of got back pretty quickly.”

In addition to the flu symptoms, Patrick Mahomes suffered a cut on his left hand in that game against the Denver Broncos. Given that the Chiefs hardly reported anything, suspense was in the air at Germany. “The hand is fine, just have to cover it up for some practices, but I don’t think I’ll have much of anything on it for the game.”

Patrick Mahomes’ answer for Travis Kelce

Mahomes had two interceptions and a fumble last Sunday, but he guaranteed that the Chiefs are ready to face Miami. “You find that stuff and you correct it. You talk about it with your coaches and your teammates and then you move on. The NFL is a long season. That stuff happens.”

That last response from Patrick Mahomes was a message of reassurance for thousands of Chiefs fans, after Travis Kelce expressed significant concern about the team’s future in the 2023 season during an appearance on his podcast New Heights. “It’s a challenge at this point in the season to get this thing right right now before it gets out of control and it gets really bad.”

However, in a very important detail, Kelce said that the defense is not the one to blame for the crisis the team is experiencing. In fact, the NFL star admitted that the offense is frequently complicating the work of his teammates.

“I don’t think I’ve been in a situation where we stall this much as an offense throughout the year, and definitely at this point of the season. We’ve got a lot of guys that usually figure out how to get this thing going. It’s just frustrating man. Not putting up touchdowns week after week after week. It’s getting old.”

Travis Kelce explains why the Chiefs are struggling

Before the game against the Miami Dolphins, Travis Kelce explained the reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs are not working on offense and took full responsibility for it.

“We’ve got the best offensive mind in the game, we’ve got the best quarterback. So, this is unacceptable. We all feel that way. It starts with not killing ourselves. I mean, just daggers. Guys running the wrong routes. Guys not making blocks. Guys dropping the football. It’s frustrating.”