Patrick Mahomes reveals main aspect the Cowboys have perfected in recent games

The upcoming Thanksgiving slate features a series of highly attractive matchups, with the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys arguably standing out as the most high-profile. Patrick Mahomes and his teammates absolutely need a win at AT&T Stadium; otherwise, their playoff chances could slowly fade away.

The clash for Chiefs Kingdom will be anything but easy—especially considering how much the Cowboys’ defense has improved in recent weeks. Mahomes, the face of this team, knows that overcoming that unit will be the key to coming out on top.

“Obviously, they’ve been in the scheme a little bit longer and then they’ve added players, they’ve also gotten players healthy. You see that they’re playing at a higher level than they were playing at the beginning of the year. That comes with being more comfortable with the scheme that you’re in. They’re coached really well by Coach Eberflus,” he said via Jon Machota.

“They fly around to the football and they’re kind of in the same situation as us, it’s kind of all on the line. You have to go out there every single week and play your best football. And they’ve responded these last few weeks and played really good football, so it will be a great challenge for us.”

Quinnen Williams #92 of the Dallas Cowboys.

A defense supercharged by Williams

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has been significantly boosted since the acquisition of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the Jets at the trade deadline. Williams instantly provided an elite presence in the interior, evident by his immediate production in his first two games with Dallas: he recorded 1.5 sacks, contributed to 5 total tackles, and generated a high number of pressures.

This presence has helped the defense drastically improve, culminating in allowing just 90 total rushing yards over their last two contests. Williams’ arrival has been credited with transforming the unit from a struggling group into a competitive and dominant force.

A pivotal showdown for the Chiefs and Cowboys

This upcoming matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs carries enormous weight for both teams’ playoff aspirations. For the Cowboys, securing a win is essential to maintain their hopes in the NFC East and ensure a favorable home-field advantage in the postseason.

Similarly, the Chiefs desperately need a victory to close the gap in the highly competitive AFC West and improve their challenging path to securing a playoff berth. A win here serves as a major statement game for either contender heading into the final stretch of the season.

