Can the Chiefs still win the AFC West? The results Kansas City needs

As Week 13 approaches—a crucial stretch in the NFL—the AFC West currently has a clear leader: the Denver Broncos. Bo Nix’s squad boasts a 9-2 record, leading both the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Can Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid still claim their division with a few weeks left to play?

The Chiefs face a challenging path to secure their tenth consecutive division title, as they no longer control their own destiny in the AFC West race. Despite this, an improbable 6-0 finish to their schedule would elevate their odds to approximately 60% of clinching the division.

However, this scenario heavily relies on multiple concurrent losses from the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos. Specifically, the Chiefs need the Chargers to drop at least two games beyond their Week 15 matchup with Kansas City, including losses to teams like the Raiders or Eagles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Broncos must lose their Week 17 rematch with the Chiefs and suffer two additional losses in their remaining schedule against opponents such as the Jaguars or Packers. The Chiefs’ chances are now dependent on this highly specific set of external results to bypass the current leaders.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

AFC West standings ahead of Thanksgiving

As Week 13 of the NFL approaches, the AFC West has a clear leader: the Denver Broncos. Sean Payton’s team holds a 9-2 record, riding an eight-game winning streak. The Chargers sit in second at 7-4, while the Chiefs are in third with six wins and five losses. Rounding out the division, the Raiders are comfortably at the bottom, practically eliminated from playoff contention, with a 2-9 record.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid confirms if Isiah Pacheco is playing for Chiefs vs Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Mahomes and company must maintain their level of play

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense must maintain the high level of execution demonstrated in their recent successful outings if they wish to continue their winning ways. While the team’s defense has been stellar, consistent offensive production is vital for long-term success, especially against playoff contenders.

Advertisement

The QB needs to sustain his efficient passing and limit turnovers, while the receiving corps must hold onto the ball and capitalize on red-zone opportunities. By preserving this elevated level of performance, particularly in the critical final games of the season, the Chiefs can secure a strong postseason position and overcome the challenges of a competitive AFC West.

What’s next for the Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs face a challenging and critical three-game stretch, beginning with a tough road test against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Following that key matchup, they return to Arrowhead Stadium for two crucial home games against AFC rivals: the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Success in these upcoming contests, particularly against the Chargers in a vital divisional game, is paramount if the Chiefs hope to close the gap and compete for the AFC West title.

These are all the games the Chiefs have remaining in the regular season, where they’ll be looking to rack up as many wins as possible in their bid to claim the division.

Advertisement

@ Dallas Cowboys – Week 13

Houston Texans – Week 14

Los Angeles Chargers – Week 15

@ Tennessee Titans – Week 16

Denver Broncos – Week 17

@ Las Vegas Raiders – Week 18

Advertisement

What games are left for the Broncos and Chargers?

In the battle to secure the top spot in the division, these are the remaining games for both the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers, direct competitors of the Chiefs.

Advertisement

Denver Broncos:

@ Washington Commanders – Week 13

@ Las Vegas Raiders – Week 14

Green Bay Packers – Week 15

Jacksonville Jaguars – Week 16

@ Kansas City Chiefs – Week 17

Los Angeles Chargers – Week 18

Los Angeles Chargers:

Las Vegas Raiders – Week 13

Philadelphia Eagles – Week 14

@ Kansas City Chiefs – Week 15

@ Dallas Cowboys – Week 16

Houston Texans – Week 17

@ Denver Broncos – Week 18

Advertisement

Advertisement