Patrick Mahomes’ teammate gives up on swapping jerseys with Russell Wilson

Patrick Mahomes had plenty to celebrate after the Chiefs’ latest win, but one of his teammates stole the spotlight with a different story. Defensive star Chris Jones revealed he’s spent years trying to swap jerseys with Russell Wilson, only to be turned down each time. Despite the respect between the two, the gesture never happened.

When asked after the game if he tried again with Wilson, Jones made his feelings clear. He said, “I don’t want it anymore,” signaling he’s done pursuing the swap. After so many unsuccessful attempts, the Chiefs’ defender is ready to move on from the idea altogether.

It’s not necessarily a bad thing on Wilson‘s part, as some players simply don’t like to swap jerseys. It’s also possible he just didn’t want to do it with a defensive player who was putting pressure on him during the game. Fans will have to wait for a response from Wilson as to why he has never been willing to swap jerseys with Jones.

Chris Jones is as much of a veteran as Wilson

Both players are veterans; Jones has 10 years in the NFL, while Wilson has 14. They have faced each other since 2014, in a total of eight games where Wilson, as a quarterback for four different teams, has played against the Chiefs, and Jones was on the field for most of those matchups.

Russell Wilson sacked by Chris Jones at MetLife Stadium on September 21, 2025 in New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

If Jones tried to swap jerseys with Wilson in half of those games and he refused, it’s probably because Wilson’s overall record against the Chiefs is 2-6. The string of losses has likely left a bad taste in the veteran quarterback’s mouth.

When will Wilson play Jones again?

For the rest of the 2025 regular season, the Giants and Chiefs will not play again. Therefore, we would have to wait to see if they face each other in the postseason. That’s a long road ahead, and with New York now at 0-3, that possibility becomes even more distant.

