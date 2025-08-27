Just days away from the start of a new NFL season, the New England Patriots made a bold move by releasing Cole Strange — leaving the former first-round pick to look for a fresh start elsewhere. The surprising part? Only one player remains from the team’s 2022 class under Bill Belichick.

That draft a few years ago was controversial, especially considering the Patriots made the big decision to select the former Chattanooga guard with the 29th overall pick in the first round.

New England is in the midst of a full rebuild, now under the leadership of Mike Vrabel, with a clear intention to give more prominence to quarterback Drake Maye. The latest roster moves send a strong signal that the franchise is determined to return to the spotlight in the AFC East.

The last man standing

The latest news regarding Strange’s departure leaves the Patriots‘ 2022 draft class with just one remaining member on the current roster led by Mike Vrabel.

According to The Athletic’s Chad Graff, only Marcus Jones remains standing in New England. The talented cornerback, a third-round pick (No. 85 overall) out of the Houston Cougars, is now the lone survivor.

“After cutting Cole Strange today, only punt returner/slot corner Marcus Jones remains on the Patriots roster from the 2022 draft class.”

The controversial selection of Strange

The New England Patriots’ selection of Cole Strange in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft quickly became one of the event’s most talked-about moments, sparking widespread controversy. The pick was immediately seen as a significant reach by many draft experts, who had projected the offensive lineman from Chattanooga as a Day 2 or even Day 3 prospect.

The controversy intensified when a video went viral showing Los Angeles Rams’ head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead laughing in disbelief at the Patriots’ choice, with McVay stating they had hoped to draft the player much later.

This public reaction, combined with the fact that Strange hailed from a smaller FCS program, fueled the narrative that New England’s selection was a massive miscalculation by then-coach Bill Belichick.