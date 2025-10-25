Trending topics:
NFL

Patriots’ Drake Maye has record not even Tom Brady, other legendary QBs could accomplish in first two NFL seasons

The 2025 NFL season has put Drake Maye under the spotlight. While the New England Patriots quarterback is blossoming into a star, he is already making history in areas that not even Tom Brady could.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.
Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

Drake Maye‘s career is really young but he is already making history. The New England Patriots signal-caller has 19 career starts. However, he is already achieving feats not even Tom Brady could.

In more than 25% of his games, Maye has completed more than 80% of his passes. According to NBC Sports, Maye’s five career games with more than 80% completion are more than any player in NFL history through his first two seasons with at least 15 attempts per game.

In 2025, Maye has had 80% or more completions in three games, including a 91.3% completion game against the Titans, which is a Patriots regular season record. With many other QBs going through sophomore slumps, Maye is actually flourishing.

Tom Brady still holds a key record though

Brady holds the postseason -and overall team- record in a game with the most completion percentage. TB12 completed 26/28 passes against the Jaguars in the 2007 postseason for a 93% completion. Brady also had 262 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

Tom Brady in 2015

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in 2015

Brady is undoubtedly the best quarterback in Patriots’ history, but the fact that the team has an apparent heir to Brady less than five years from his departure is great news for the franchise. It’s like they had a bleep of mediocrity before having a franchise quarterback and being a good football team once again.

Rob Gronkowski links AJ Brown to Patriots

Rob Gronkowski links AJ Brown to Patriots

The rest of the schedule is perfect for Maye

Patriots have the Browns, Falcons, Buccaneers, Jets (twice), Bengals, Giants, Bills, Ravens, and Dolphins to end the season. Out of those, Cincinnati, New York (NFC), and Baltimore are in the lower third of passing defense in the NFL. Besides Atlanta, all other defenses allow 60+ completion percentage per game.

Also, Maye doesn’t make a whole ton of mistakes. He is a clever decision maker and while he needs to mature, you won’t see him risking the ball unnecessarily. He is accurate and has a good scheme to play with. In the end, Josh McDaniels is a great offensive coordinator.

Better Collective Logo