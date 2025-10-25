Mike Vrabel sends chilling warning to Drake Maye’s weapon after showboating antics during Patriots game

Mike Vrabel is a no non-sense head coach. Hence, when he saw a Drake Maye teammate holding the ball out before scoring a touchdown, he didn’t like it. Now, the New England Patriots are warned by their own coach to not do silly stuff that could eventually cost the team.

In Week 4, Colts’ wide receiver AD Mitchell held the ball out just before scoring and he fumbled it in, costing the team a touchdown. Next week, Cardinals’ running back Emari DeMercado did the same.

Last week against the Titans, Rhamondre Stevenson scored and held the ball out. Even though he didn’t fumble, Vrabel wasn’t happy. He said, “We can’t sit there and be careless with the ball. We’re not gonna see it anymore. We’re not gonna start doing this. We’re not gonna become a team that gives the other team an advantage.” The warning is loud and clear.

Rhamondre Stevenson should not be playing like that

While no player should do that, out of them all, Rhamondre Stevenson is the one player who definitely shouldn’t be even thinking about doing stuff like that. Stevenson has 17 career fumbles and three already this season. His one weakness is ball security. If you’re wondering what’s the play Vrabel was not happy about, check it on the video below.

Drake Maye is playing lights out for his teammates to go out there and play with fire, especially Stevenson who is arguably in the eye of the storm due to his ball security issues.

Patriots will face a tough defense but at home

New England is facing the Cleveland Browns. Now, the Browns have a tough defense… when they play at home. The Browns allow 18 more points when playing away from home. The Patriots should be able to move the chains freely.

If they protect the ball, the Pats should have no problem winning this football game. New England is fighting for an NFL playoff berth, hence, this is a home game the team can’t let go.