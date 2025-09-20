Patriots HC Mike Vrabel gets a curious mention from a former assistant now on Mike Tomlin’s Steelers staff

A unique situation will occur when Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will go head-to-head with his mentor, head coach Mike Vrabel.

Smith worked with Vrabel on the Tennessee Titans, where he was promoted to offensive coordinator before taking on the head coach role with the Atlanta Falcons. Both coaches share a close relationship, and a strategic battle between their teams is expected.

In the context surrounding the matchup between Steelers and Patriots, Tomlin’s assistant didn’t forget his strong relationship with Vrabel and shared a few words about it, including a unique comparison to a famous movie.

What did Smith say about facing Vrabel?

“I don’t want to give too much strategy away, especially playing these guys in New England. I know Vrabel too well. He’s got his little henchman, ‘Stretch,’ John Streicher. You ever see ‘The Godfather?’ (Actor) Robert Duvall (as) Tom Hagen, that’s what ‘Stretch’ is to the Patriots,” Smith said, according to Steelers Now.

“I know he’s listening to this. He’s looking for whatever you post. Sorry, Stretch. I’m not going to reveal much strategy,” Smith added in a lighthearted tone, taking the drama out of the moments leading up to the game against the Patriots. Even if his words seem casual, tensions could run high in such a key matchup for both teams.

The Steelers’ defensive struggles

Smith’s humor, paired with the mystery surrounding his strategies, comes alongside Pittsburgh’s relatively strong offensive performance, contrasted by defensive instability, which has allowed the team to concede nearly four times as many points as in the first two weeks of last season.