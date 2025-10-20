Patriots WR torches Titans’ ‘lazy’ defense after offensive explosion

The New England Patriots secured their fourth consecutive win of the 2025 NFL season while worsening the Tennessee Titans’ crisis on Sunday. Drake Maye put up a show against the AFC South franchise, going 21 of 23 for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

In the process, the second-year quarterback set a new record for the highest single-game completion percentage in franchise history (91.3%), surpassing Tom Brady. Maye is proving that he’s the answer the Patriots needed every week.

More than that, he had a solid partner in wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Stefon Diggs led the team in receptions (seven) and yards (69), but Boutte made the most explosive plays.

Kayshon Boutte rips Titans’ defense after two big plays

Boutte caught two passes for 55 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown catch. After the game was over, the wide receiver ripped the “lazy” Titans’ secondary.

“It felt good, something we worked on all week — big throw. Big catch,” Boutte said. “We took advantage of lazy cornerback play, lazy safety play, and (it was) just a big play. There’s not too many opportunities like that where it’s just wide open, you and the ball. It’s one of those plays you’ve got to make. You don’t want to come back after the game and be like, ‘Damn, I should’ve had that.’”

The Patriots have been on a roll after a 1-2 start to the season. They have learned a lot from that Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and now are one of the most intriguing teams in the AFC.