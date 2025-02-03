Peyton Manning sends strong message on Patriots’ Drake Maye, praising his talent and mental toughness

Drake Maye is gearing up for his second season as the young quarterback of the New England Patriots. With a new head coach and offensive coordinator in place, signs point to a better year ahead. But before the season kicks off, Peyton Manning made it clear how impressed he is with Maye’s talent and maturity.

In his latest comments to Patriots on CLNS Media, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback praised Maye’s leadership, stating, “You can tell he’s a natural leader.” Manning also highlighted his arm talent and mobility, adding, “And then when you watch him throw… his arm jumps out at you and then his athletic ability.”

Manning went on to emphasize Maye’s accountability, noting how he takes responsibility for his decisions on the field. “You see Drake, he’s very accountable. When things go well, you see him giving credit to his receivers and linemen. When things don’t go well, you see him starting with himself.”

It’s worth noting that Maye’s rookie season was relatively good despite playing only 13 games. He recorded 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and completed 225 of 338 passes. Additionally, he demonstrated his rushing ability with 421 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

Manning’s First Season Compared to Maye’s

Manning also had a tough rookie season in the NFL. In 1998, he had a record of 3-13-0, just four more losses than Maye, as he was the starter in all his games during his first season when there were 16 games per season. Manning had more pass attempts than the Patriots’ quarterback, but Maye surpassed him in completion percentage with 66%, while Manning posted 56.7%.

Maye to Have a Super Bowl Winner Coach

Just as Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning spoke positively about Maye, a similar influence will come from Vrabel, who also has three rings and will be the head coach trying to straighten things out in New England with a rookie quarterback entering his second year with the franchise.