Mike Vrabel gushes about Drake Maye after Patriots’ 10th consecutive win

Drake Maye showed up and showed out in his first Monday night game. The New England Patriots star took on the New York Giants in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season, taking his team to an easy 33-15 blowout win that was secured after two quarters (the Patriots led 30-7 at halftime).

Maye was surgical again, going 24 of 31 for 282 yards, two touchdowns and a 126.0 passer rating. The second-year quarterback is playing at a high level this campaign, and the MVP buzz continues, as the Patriots improved to 11-2, with 10 consecutive wins.

After Giants’ pass rusher Brian Burns called him “too poised” in the pocket, Maye responded with a strong performance that earned him a lot of praise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Vrabel on what Drake Maye showed against the Giants

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel raved about his young quarterback after the game, highlighting the traits and maturity he’s shown in only his second season in the league.

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots

Advertisement

“He’s able to keep his composure, keep his eyes downfield,” Vrabel said. “I thought some of the best plays were just the extensions, the scramble for a first down. To scramble and stay in bounds there late in the game, knowing the situation forces them to call a timeout. And then not throwing an incompletion there at the end of the game. Unselfishly, probably could have said, ‘Hey, I’m gonna try to throw a touchdown.’ And just go and slide and use the clock. Those are the things that probably don’t show up on the stat sheet. Being accurate downfield and being able to give Kayshon (Boutte) a real catchable ball in the end zone was nice, too.”

Advertisement

The Patriots are headed into their bye week. They will return to action on Dec. 14 against the Buffalo Bills, in a duel that can define the 2025 AFC East division champions.