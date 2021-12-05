Pittsburgh Steelers play against Baltimore Ravens for a game in the Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Heinz Field on December 5, 2021 at 4:25 PM (ET). Home team’s quarterback is about to end his time as a pro. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are last in the AFC North Division at 5-5-1, and the team lost a recent game to the Cincinnati Bengals 10-41 on the road. That loss was the second in a row for them.

The Baltimore Ravens have been harshly criticized all season, but they have lost just three games so far. Otherwise, the Ravens won eight games with two recent victories against the Bears and Browns.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Storylines

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not won a game since November 8 against the Chicago Bears 29-27 at home during Week 9. After that victory they tied one game against the Lions 16-16 at home and lost two games on the road to Chargers 37-41 and against Bengals 10-41. At least the home record is positive for the Steelers with 3 wins, 2 draws. The Steelers' schedule to close out the regular season is tough, they have to play the Titans, Chiefs and Ravens again in Week 18.

Baltimore Ravens are leading the AFC North Division with 8-3-0 and with three victories in November against Vikings 34-31, Bears 16-13 and against Browns 16-10. November has been a troubled offensive month for the Ravens averaging just 19 points per game, but the Ravens' on-road record is good at 3-2-0 overall. The Ravens offensive line is scoring an average of 23.9 points per game as the 15th of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 13 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Predictions And Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs at home with +4.5 ATS and +188 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a positive record at home but the visitors are the division leaders with a solid record. Baltimore Ravens are favorites with -4.5 points and -225 moneyline. Totals is fixed at 44 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Baltimore Ravens -4.5.



FanDuel Pittsburgh Steelers +4.5 / +188 Totals 44 Baltimore Ravens -4.5 / -225

