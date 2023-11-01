After several requests from their fans, the Las Vegas Raiders have finally ended their relationship with Josh McDaniels. As the team is searching for a new head coach, Jim Harbaugh has now emerged as a real option for them, but it might not be the only one.

Raiders fans woke up this Wednesday to some amazing news. Josh McDaniels has been relieved of his duties as head coach, as the team never really thrived under his leadership.

McDaniels concluded his tenure with the Raiders, leaving behind a disappointing 9-16 record. As the second half of the season kicks off, the team is in search of his replacement, and several notable names have emerged in connection with the franchise.

Jim Harbaugh and the other options to coach the Raiders

After two terrible years, the Raiders have finally parted ways with Josh McDaniels. Despite arriving with high expectations, he never lived up to them, and the team grappled with doubts during his tenure as head coach.

Throughout the first eight games of the 2023 NFL season, fans asked the team’s front office to move on from McDaniels. Mark Davis, owner of the team, rejected these requests, but he finally accepted his mistake and fired the head coach after their loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8.

Now, Antonio Pierce will be promoted to be the head coach. He was working as linebackers coach with Josh McDaniels, but the team’s front office has decided to give him an opportunity to lead the club until the end of the season.

Nevertheless, it is highly unlikely that Pierce will continue as the head coach. For this reason, several names have emerged as candidates to take the job in the near future, and some star candidates may appear on Davis’ wish list.

Jim Harbaugh (Michigan HC)

As of today, there are no rumors about possible candidates. However, there are some coaches available that Mark Davis could seduce with a lucrative deal to join their cause, and Jim Harbaugh is obviously the main option.

The Michigan Wolverines’ head coach was linked to the Denver Broncos last year, but he declined their offer to remain in college. Moving to the NFL won’t erase his NCAA discipline issues, but a lucrative contract could entice him to return to the league.

Deion Sanders (Colorado HC)

Another option could be Deion Sanders, who has recently shined with the Colorado Buffaloes. The head coach has been tempted by several teams to join the NFL, but he’s not currently interested.

However, CBS’s Pete Prisco recently said that the Raiders should pursue Deion Sanders. He thinks that Prime Time has what it takes to lead his coaches and solve difficult situations during games.

Frank Smith (Dolphins OC)

Whenever a team begins to shine, other clubs aim to poach their top talents. Now, it appears that the Miami Dolphins could face a potential dismantling at the end of the 2023 season, with OC Frank Smith emerging as one of the most sought-after names on their roster.

Working alongside Mike McDaniel, Smith has built one of the most formidable offenses in the league. Taking on a head coaching role would be a significant career advancement, but rebuilding the Raiders would present a substantial challenge.