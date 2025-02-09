Rams HC Sean McVay issues strong statement about Eagles’ Nick Sirianni ahead of Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking for a new Super Bowl title to cap off a great season in the NFL, and part of this success is due to the work of their head coach, Nick Sirianni. Sean McVay, the coach leading the Los Angeles Rams, has a strong opinion about what Sirianni represents in this league.

The Eagles’ fifth appearance in this championship game is led by Sirianni, who, away from the spotlight, has taken his team to great heights throughout the season. That’s why McVay knows that he’s not getting the recognition he truly deserves.

In recent statements to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, the Rams’ head coach did not hesitate to say that his peer should be more valued than he currently is: “I think he’s the most disrespected coach in the league,” McVay stated.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles shakes hands with Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams after the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

*Developing story…