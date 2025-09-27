Trending topics:
Rams’ star Jared Verse sends strong message to critics of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, with Jalen Hurts leading the charge. In anticipation of Week 4, Rams standout Jared Verse issued a powerful statement directed at the critics of the Super Bowl champion.

By Santiago Tovar

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts.
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesJalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts.

The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for their crucial game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. In the midst of preparations, one of their standout players, Jared Verse, delivered a message regarding the criticism aimed at Philadelphia Eagles‘ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against the Colts, Verse defended Hurts against those questioning his playing style with the Eagles. “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, he can’t throw, he’s only a runner.’ But the man can throw. He’s an NFL quarterback for a reason. I don’t know why people are saying that stuff, Verse stated emphatically to reporters.

Despite the Rams‘ loss to the Eagles in Week 3, Verse’s comments reflect a clear respect for his rival, Hurts. Critics might overlook the fact that Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season, and his impact this year continues to be remarkable.

The Eagles’ 3-0 record stands as a testament to Hurts’ continued excellence, notwithstanding the caliber of the opponents the team has faced in the early part of this regular season.

Jalen Hurts smiling

Jalen Hurts quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hurts vs. Mayfield: A clash to watch

The upcoming showdown between the Eagles and the Buccaneers is one to watch, as both teams, boasting a pristine 3-0 record, prepare to take the field this Sunday. Adding intrigue is the stellar performance of both quarterbacks, Hurts of the Eagles and Mayfield of the Buccaneers, who have been lighting up the stat sheets this season.

Buccaneers get latest status on Baker Mayfield's injury ahead of game vs Jalen Hurts' Eagles

see also

Buccaneers get latest status on Baker Mayfield's injury ahead of game vs Jalen Hurts' Eagles

The ongoing debate about which quarterback reigns supreme has been a hot topic, especially with their strong showings in recent games. While both Hurts and Mayfield have demonstrated remarkable talent for their respective teams, the stats slightly favor Hurts.

Hurts and Mayfield compared stats

Through three games, Hurts has completed 71.4% of his passes, eclipsing Mayfield’s 61.6%. However, Mayfield holds the edge in passing yards and touchdowns, tallying 615 yards and 6 TDs compared to Hurts’ 479 yards and 3 TDs.

The rushing game is a tight contest, with Hurts notching 117 yards to Mayfield’s 116, though Hurts further sets himself apart with 4 rushing touchdowns to Mayfield’s none.

With both teams and their quarterbacks in peak form, Sunday’s match promises an exhilarating encounter. For fans of both franchises, this game is more than just another fixture; it’s a must-watch battle where victory is paramount.

