Buccaneers get latest status on Baker Mayfield’s injury ahead of game vs Jalen Hurts’ Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a series of major questions heading into their Week 4 matchup against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Throughout practice this week, several key players have shown physical issues, including quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield has been dealing with discomfort in his right biceps, which has led the team to approach the situation cautiously. Concerns about his physical condition add to the uncertainty at other offensive positions in Tampa Bay as they prepare to face the Super Bowl champions.

Hurts and the Eagles await updates to see whether their rivals will be able to field their full strength. The current situation for Mayfield and the Bucs suggests a high-level showdown, but uncertainty continues to loom after the latest update from Tampa Bay’s camp.

Will Mayfield play against the Eagles?

Mayfield has been listed as questionable for the game against Hurts’ Eagles, as confirmed by the team’s official website. His status will be evaluated day to day leading up to Sunday’s clash, where the Buccaneers will aim to extend their 3-0 winning streak.

Other possible absences for the Buccaneers

In addition to Mayfield, wide receiver Chris Godwin and tackle Tristan Wirfs have also been listed as questionable, which could be major blows for the Buccaneers at a critical point early in the season.

Godwin is dealing with an ankle issue, while Wirfs is in the final stage of his recovery as he pushes for a return following knee surgery. All three, including Mayfield, remain uncertain for the matchup against Philadelphia.