Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will go toe-to-toe at SoFi Stadium in California in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this NFL Conference Championship match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their 146th overall meeting. Interestingly, the San Francisco 49ers have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 75 games so far; the Los Angeles Rams have celebrated a victory 67 times to this day, and only three duels have ended in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on January 9, 2022, and it ended in a 27-24 win after extra time for the 49ers away in California in Week 18 of the 2021/22 NFL regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, this time to determine the NFC champion and the second Super Bowl LVI participant.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2021

Time: 6:30 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, California

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Storylines

Los Angeles Rams have had to beat Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the Wild Card Playoffs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the Divisional Playoffs to get to the 2021/22 NFC Championship Game. The LA side have won a total of four National Football Conference titles so far.

Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers have set up a meeting with the Rams after overcoming Dallas Cowboys 23-17 and Green Bay Packers 13-10 in this season’s NFL Playoffs. Unlike their opponents, the San Francisco outfit can boast of winning an incredible number of seven National Football Conference titles in their history.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 1, 1950, when the game ended in a 35-14 win for the L.A. Rams. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to lift the 2021-2022 NFC Championship Trophy.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in the U.S.

The 2021-22 NFL NFC Championship game between Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, to be played on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options are FOX.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions And Odds

Despite the fact that the Los Angeles Rams are the underdogs at 1.57, bookies must enjoy the 49ers' 2.45 odds. Given the 49ers' history versus the Rams, betting for the 49ers in this game might be prudent.

BetMGM Handicap Rams -3.5 Total o/u 45.5

* Odds via BetMGM