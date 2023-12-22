The Los Angeles Rams likely boast the league’s top rookie wide receiver in Puka Nacua. The former BYU player is on the brink of shattering a remarkable NFL record, and his success seems almost certain.

With the 177th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Rams aimed to strengthen their wide receiver corps by selecting Puka Nacua. Initially flying under the radar, he has since exceeded expectations by a huge margin.

Stepping into the WR1 role for Matthew Stafford in the absence of Cooper Kupp, Nacua took charge perfectly. He’s now on the brink of breaking a massive record for a rookie wide receiver, and it appears inevitable.

Puka Nacua could break Calvin Johnson’s rookie record soon

There’s no denying that the Rams pulled off one of the biggest coups of the 2023 NFL Draft. Snagging Puka Nacua in the 5th round, a player initially flying under the radar, has now brought significant attention his way.

Nacua’s rookie season has been remarkable. The former player from Washington and BYU has forged a strong connection with Matthew Stafford, who has significantly aided him in quickly establishing himself as one of the best receivers in the league.

Nacua is now on the verge of breaking an all-time NFL record, and it appears he’ll achieve it effortlessly. He has accumulated 1,327 receiving yards thus far, requiring only 147 more to surpass the rookie record.

In 1960, Bill Groman, a former Houston Oilers player, achieved 1,473 yards in his inaugural year in the NFL. If Nacua accumulates 147 more yards in his final two games, he’ll surpass Groman’s rookie record, marking a historic achievement.

Nacua currently holds the 5th position in this stat, trailing behind Anquan Boldin, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and the aforementioned Bill Groman. He’s already part of an exclusive group of receivers, but undoubtedly aims to surpass them all in these final two games.

Fortunately for Nacua, reaching this milestone appears highly feasible. The Rams are scheduled to play against the Giants and the 49ers in their final two games, facing defenses that currently rank 19th and 15th, respectively, against the pass this season.