Ravens get a recent update on Lamar Jackson’s injury

The Baltimore Ravens are eager to know when they will get their star quarterback Lamar Jackson back, after he suffered an injury in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs

By Ignacio Cairola

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens are facing a critical week full of uncertainty after suffering another loss, this time against the Houston Texans, falling to a 1-4 record. Lamar Jackson did not play due to an injury that has kept him sidelined. His status remains uncertain heading into the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson’s presence is essential for Baltimore, which makes monitoring his recovery a key topic for the franchise as the season moves forward. Their playoff hopes are at risk, and the Ravens need their star quarterback to lead the offense.

Since Monday, there has been speculation about the severity of Jackson’s injury, and the update on the two-time MVP during Wednesday’s practice reinforces the perception that the Ravens are facing a major setback to their expectations.

Update on Jackson

Quarterback Jackson was absent from Wednesday’s practice, continuing to sit out due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper Rush is expected to step in as his replacement, just as he did last Sunday.

The nature of Jackson’s hamstring strain makes it unclear how long he will be out of action. Head coach John Harbaugh will need to rethink his offensive strategies to avoid further struggles without his star player.

Other key absences in Baltimore

In addition to Jackson’s absence, linebacker Roquan Smith also missed last Sunday’s loss to the Texans with a hamstring injury, and he did not practice on Wednesday either. On a positive note, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Kyle Hamilton returned to Wednesday’s practice after missing last week’s game.

