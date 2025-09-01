Report reveals hard truth behind Shilo Sanders’ Bucs release after ejection vs Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tried out safety Shilo Sanders, but after the preseason, they cut him. Many speculated it was due to an altercation during a game vs. the Buffalo Bills. He was even fined by the NFL, but new reports say the fight wasn’t the reason why he was cut.

According to Brad Crawford of CBS Sports, the reason why the Bucs decided to cut Shilo Sanders was much more simple: cap issue. “Sanders was competing in fall camp and during the preseason in a deep secondary for the Buccaneers and would’ve likely been a roster casualty regardless of his ejection in last week’s finale,” Crawford said.

While punching another player and getting ejected in a preseason game against the Bills didn’t help his case, it seems like that wasn’t the final straw on his case. The Bucs were likely to cut him anyway.

What’s next for Shilo Sanders?

Well, Sanders entered the waiver pool but no one claimed him. Meaning, the Bucs could have brought him back, but Shilo Sanders is not in the team’s practice squad.

Other teams could bring Sanders in as a depth player. If not, his future might be in the CFL, as the Toronto Argonauts added him to their negotiations list. Shilo might not be NFL caliber. However, he could still play football for a living in the CFL if he wants to.

Deion Sanders spoke on the matter

Having one of the most mediatic fathers in sports, you were not wrong to assume Deion Sanders would speak on Shilo’s situation. Speaking during a press conference, ‘Primetime’ said, “All of the Sanders’ are gonna be straight, with or without football.“

Whether Shilo gets back to the NFL or not, he still has to pay a $4669 fine for throwing a punch during a game. The Bucs paid him only $1572 for the preseason. Overall, it was a losing experience altogether for the undrafted free agent.