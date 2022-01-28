Gronk is one of the strongest tight ends of the last 10 years, he has an unmatched personal collection of stats as well as being the perfect player every coach would want on the roster. Check here Rob’s personal stats.

Robert James Gronkowski is a tight end with more than ten years in the NFL, he is one of Tom Brady's biggest friends and together they played for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk debuted with the Patriots in 2010 and has since earned the starting job in most games of his career.

In college, Gronkowski played for Arizona for only a couple of years but that was enough to show that he was a future star for the NFL. After his short career playing college football, Rob was drafted in 2010 as a round 2 pick 42.

Gronkowski's career has been littered with injuries that could have ended his time in the NFL, but he always bounced back and returned to action. One of his greatest achievements was coming back in 2014 after a long time injured and that earned him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

How old is Rob Gronkowski?

Gronk was born in Amherst, in the state of New York on May 14, 1989, he is 32 years old. His father played college football and all of Rob's brothers were also college football players and professional NFL players.

How tall is Rob Gronkowski?

6-6 (198cm) is the height of Rob Gronkowski, he is among the tallest tight ends in the league and thanks to his height he plays as a highly efficient and reliable receiver to catch the toughest passes in the end zone.

What is Rob Gronkowski weight?

Gronk's strength comes from his muscular and heavy body, he weighs 265lbs (120kg), his strength has made him an almost unstoppable player. The only drawback with Rob's weight is injuries, the heavier the weight the slower the recovery from injury.

What is Rob Gronkowski's net worth?

$45m is the official net worth of Rob Gronkowski, he currently has an annual salary of $1.75m with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that is one of the lowest salaries Rob has had in his professional career since 2014.

