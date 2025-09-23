Giants to bench Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart vs Chargers: How do their salaries compare?

It didn’t take long for the New York Giants to make a change at quarterback. Russell Wilson is set to be benched in favor of Jaxson Dart for Week 4, but how do their 2025 salaries compare?

Russell Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants this offseason. All of it is guaranteed, with a base salary of $2 million, a signing bonus of $8 million, and a workout bonus of $500,000.

In comparison, Jaxson Dart joined the Giants as part of the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie agreed to a four-year, $16.97 million fully guaranteed contract, with a base salary of $840,000 for this season.

*Developing story….