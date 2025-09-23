Trending topics:
Giants to bench Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart vs Chargers: How do their salaries compare?

After starting the season 0-3, the New York Giants have decided to bench Russell Wilson in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart. How does the veteran’s salary stack up against the newcomer’s?

By Fernando Franco Puga

Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants.
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesRussell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants.

It didn’t take long for the New York Giants to make a change at quarterback. Russell Wilson is set to be benched in favor of Jaxson Dart for Week 4, but how do their 2025 salaries compare?

Russell Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants this offseason. All of it is guaranteed, with a base salary of $2 million, a signing bonus of $8 million, and a workout bonus of $500,000.

In comparison, Jaxson Dart joined the Giants as part of the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie agreed to a four-year, $16.97 million fully guaranteed contract, with a base salary of $840,000 for this season.

*Developing story….

