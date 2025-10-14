Saints defensive star linked with move to Eagles

After a seemingly promising win over the New York Giants in Week 5, the New Orleans Saints lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday. The illusion of being competitive again didn’t last a week, and the Saints are still considered a team to watch ahead of the trade deadline.

Alvin Kamara, who only had 31 yards on 10 carries but 45 yards on five receptions, has been named a potential trade chip, as many contenders are looking to add depth to their running back room.

Besides Kamara, the Saints have other pieces they could use to get draft capital or add young players to build a solid project to contend in the future. The offense isn’t the only zone where they could use assets to bring solid material to compete.

Saints defender named potential trade chip

Cayden Steele of NJ.com recently suggested that Carl Granderson could be on his way out of New Orleans to one of the best teams in the league, the defending champions Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles

“Granderson and Young do not offer as much upside as the aforementioned pass rushers, but they would improve the Eagles’ depth,” Steele wrote. “The Eagles could trade for two pass rushers — one high-end starter and a good rotational piece. Granderson is trending toward a career season, finishing with 4.5 sacks through the first six weeks. He had a career-high 8.5 in 2023.”

The defensive end has recorded 269 tackles, 33 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his seven-year career. The Eagles could get more dangerous with a player of this caliber.