Saints trade Rashid Shaheed to Seattle: Seahawks WR depth chart updated

It’s been a hectic stretch in the NFL, with several teams looking to strengthen their rosters ahead of the trade deadline. Among them are the Seattle Seahawks, who, aiming to give Sam Darnold more help on offense, have acquired wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints.

The Seahawks’ wide receiver corps is shaping up to be one of the strongest in the league. The current depth chart features Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the primary options, with Jake Bobo, Tory Horton, and Dareke Young slotting in behind them.

Mike Macdonald’s squad clearly has serious intentions of capturing its division — one of the most competitive in the NFC this season. The arrival of Shaheed represents an intriguing upgrade to Seattle’s offense.

The New Orleans Saints, meanwhile, are sending a clear message about their long-term intentions by parting ways with one of their most impactful players. The focus now shifts toward building for the future and finishing the current season in the most respectable way possible.

Rashid Shaheed #22.

Kellen Moore’s team received fourth- and fifth-round picks in return for the deal. “Fourth- and fifth-round picks to the #Saints from the #Seahawks who add a big-time threat,” the insider Mike Garafolo reported via X.

How much do the Seahawks gain from this move?

The Seattle Seahawks have significantly upgraded their offense and special teams by trading for New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed for fourth- and fifth-round draft picks.

Shaheed is a proven deep threat and a vertical weapon who is familiar with Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak’s system from their time in New Orleans. Through nine games this 2025 season, the speedster has totaled 44 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns, demonstrating his immediate impact.

Furthermore, Shaheed was an AP First-Team All-Pro Punt Returner in 2023, adding an elite special teams dimension that makes this a major win for the Seahawks’ playoff push.

