New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys will meet at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL regular season on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 8:20 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Thursday Night Football match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their 31st overall meeting. No surprises here as the Cowboys have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 17 games so far, whilst the Saints have celebrated a victory 13 times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on September 9, 2019, and it ended in a 12-10 win in New Orleans in a 2019 NFL regular-season match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys: Storylines

New Orleans Saints have been in a disappointing form in the NFL recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won only once and suffered four consecutive losses (WLLLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, Dallas Cowboys have lost three games in the last five matches. In addition to that, they have managed two wins (WLWLL).

The Saints currently sit in seventh place in the NFL with a win percentage of 0.455. On the other hand, the Cowboys are placed three positions above them, in fourth place of the National Football League table with a win percentage of 0.636 in the 2021 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 15, 1967, when the game ended in a 14-10 win for the Dallas Cowboys.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys in the U.S.

The 2021 NFL Week 13 Thursday Night Football game between New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys, to be played on Thursday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, will be broadcast on FuboTV in the United States. Other options are FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video.

New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, oddsmakers believe that the Dallas Cowboys will win this game convincingly. Right now they're favored by 4.5 points, while the game total is set at 47.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Cowboys -4.5 Total o/u 47.5

* Odds via FanDuel