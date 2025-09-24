Sam Darnold lauds Seahawks coach after win over Saints

The Seattle Seahawks are enjoying a nice start to the 2025 NFL season. After failing to make it to the 2024 playoffs, the Seahawks parted ways with Ryan Grubb and signed Klint Kubiak as the new offensive coordinator.

The results have been more than positive, as the Seahawks have scored 75 points in the last two games after being limited to 13 points by the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener.

Kubiak has given the team new energy, and everybody is noticing that. Sam Darnold picked things up where he left off last season with the Minnesota Vikings, as he feels comfortable working under Kubiak.

Sam Darnold heaps praise on Klint Kubiak after 44-13 win over Saints

After the 44-13 blowout over the Saints, Darnold lauded Kubiak, who faced his former team on Sunday. He detailed that Kubiak makes them prepare their first plays, which has helped them start fast in the last two games.

“It’s huge. Just the preparation, like you said, that we put in throughout the week, that’s how you want to start the game,” Darnold told reporters. “You go through your openers, and you go through certain things that you want to do against their defense. You know, sometimes, especially early in the season, you’re not necessarily sure exactly what you’re going to get from their defense. I feel like our guys did a really good job of executing,g no matter what the circumstances were, even it was a different look than what we practiced. I thought just execution was at a high level today.”

The Seahawks will clash with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, before hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field in Week 5. They are on the right track, and it seems like they’re just starting to hit the cylinders.