San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 2 in your country

San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on September 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM (ET). The home team is hurt after losing a game with their new quarterback. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The 49ers couldn't do anything to win during the first week of the 2022 season, plus they were using their new quarterback, Trey Lance, while Jimmy Garoppolo sat watching his team lose 10-19 on the road.

The Seattle Seahawks won against the Denver Broncos 17-16, but beyond that victory the Seahawks showed that they don't need Russell Wilson (Broncos' new QB) to win games this year. This will be the first on the road game for the Seahawks.

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: Kick-Off Time

San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks play for the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 18 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Australia: 6:05 AM (AEST) September 19

Canada: 4:05 PM (EDT)

China: 4:05 AM September 19

Germany: 10:05 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:05 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:05 PM (CDT)

US: 4:05 PM (ET)

UK: 9:05 PM (BST)

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 2 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX, NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions And Odds

San Francisco 49ers are home favorites with -9 spread and 1.23 moneyline that will pay $123 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a new quarterback with zero experience. Seattle Seahawks are underdogs with +9 ATS and 4.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 40.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Seahawks +9.

BetMGM San Francisco 49ers -9 / 1.23 Totals 40.5 Seattle Seahawks +9 / 4.25

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).