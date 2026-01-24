Seahawks confirm if Sam Darnold is out for 2026 NFC Championship Game against Rams

The Seattle Seahawks have confirmed that Sam Darnold will play in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite the quarterback being limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, he has no injury designation and will be available for Sunday’s clash.

Days before the matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, Darnold unexpectedly appeared on the injury report with an oblique issue. Since then, the discomfort persists, but Darnold hasn’t missed time on the field.

The Seahawks are favorites to reach the Super Bowl, but the big question is what will happen if Sam Darnold isn’t fully healthy. The running game and the defense took over to beat the 49ers, but if they need the quarterback in a shootout with Matthew Stafford, there is a lot of uncertainty about the state of his throwing arm.

Sam Darnold’s status for Seahawks vs Rams

Sam Darnold is expected to play for the Seahawks against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game. His status was limited participant all week, but that will not prevent him from taking the field.

Who is out for Seahawks vs Rams?

Zach Charbonnet is out for the Seahawks to face the Los Angeles Rams after a season-ending knee injury. Linebacker Chazz Surratt will also not be available for the NFC Championship Game due to an ankle injury.

