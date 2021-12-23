Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears will clash off at Lumen Field in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Check out how to watch this NFL game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Seattle Seahawks will come against Chicago Bears at Lumen Field in Seattle, in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting NFL game in the US. For example, you can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial in the United States.

This will be their 19th overall meeting. No surprises here as the Seattle Seahawks have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 11 games so far, while the Chicago Bears have celebrated a victory seven times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on September 17, 2018, and it ended in a 24-17 win for the Bears at home in Chicago in a 2018 NFL regular-season match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2021 NFL season.

Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears: Date

The 2021 NFL Week 16 game between Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears will be played on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears in 2021 NFL season

The game to be played between Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears on the 16th week of the regular 2021 NFL season, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option is FOX.