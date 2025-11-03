Sean McVay not satisfied after Rams’ big win over Saints, calls out one unit to step up

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a huge win over the New Orleans Saints. However, head coach Sean McVay is not completely satisfied, as he believes there is one unit that still needs major improvement.

Sean McVay is widely regarded as one of the most brilliant young minds in the NFL. His tactics have consistently impressed, but his success also stems from being meticulous and demanding in every detail of his team’s preparation.

In Week 9, the Rams delivered a strong performance against the Saints — strong, but not perfect. McVay acknowledged that both the offense and defense executed well, but the special teams unit fell short.

Sean McVay blasts special teams over continuous mistakes vs. Saints

In the NFL, having reliable special teams is critical. While offense and defense are often considered the most important components of a team, special teams can decide close games — for better or worse.

This year, the Rams have had consistent issues in their kicking game. Despite a 6-2 record, McVay believes their special teams’ struggles have cost them potential wins — and he’s not happy about it.

During Sunday’s win over the Saints, kicker Joshua Karty missed a 39-yard field goal and an extra point. McVay noted that the issue doesn’t fall entirely on the kicker, but rather on the entire kicking operation, from snap to hold to execution.

“I know you guys are going to ask me — it’s got to get better. We’re going to be able to figure out how to fix this, but it can’t continue like this with regards to our kicking operation,” head coach Sean McVay said. “Not going to get into blaming anybody specifically. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility. It’s gone on for too long, and we’ve got to be able to fix it.”

Special teams can win a championship… or lose it

Sean McVay has built a highly competitive Rams squad capable of contending in the NFC. Still, he’s well aware that special teams remain the weakest link, and he’s determined to address it before it becomes a bigger problem down the stretch.

“It’s going to cost us — it’s cost us already,” McVay said on the ongoing issues. “It’s been a momentum killer. It does take the air out of our sails. Our guys have shown they can respond and overcome it. But you do have to be — the harsh and the truth of it is, is this is not sustainable to continuously go where we want to go. And that’s really, just trying to be able to get our seventh win against an excellent football team. We’re fortunate that we’ve gotten away with it. But it has cost us throughout the season. And that’s something you can’t run away from. That’s the truth.“

