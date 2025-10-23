Top 10 NFL quarterbacks, receivers and running backs entering Week 8

Matthew Stafford leads the NFL’s Top 10 quarterbacks by total touchdowns, entering Week 8 with 17. Justin Herbert sits atop the passing yards leaderboard with 1,913 total yards, while Jonathan Taylor continues to dominate the ground game with 697 rushing yards.

Of course, quarterbacks are nothing without their receivers. Heading into Week 8, Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranks No. 1 in receiving yards with 819. He’s been a fantasy football favorite all season, delivering his third straight 120+ yard performance and third consecutive game with a touchdown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown also stands out this week, recording seven receiving touchdowns for Detroit. His chemistry with Jared Goff has been a major factor, as Goff enters Week 8 tied for first in passer rating (116.4) alongside rookie standout Drake Maye, who’s expected to post at least 15+ fantasy points this week.

The Top 10 Quarterbacks

There are three main lists tracking quarterback leaders: total touchdowns, passer rating, and passing yards, all stats provided by Pro Football Reference. So far, no quarterback has surpassed 20 touchdowns, but Patrick Mahomes appears in two of the three Top 10 tables. That doesn’t mean he’s underperforming; the Chiefs’ defense has simply struggled to close out some early-season games.

# Passing TD Total 1. Matthew Stafford – LAR 17 2. Dak Prescott – DAL 16 3. Jared Goff – DET 15 4. Patrick Mahomes – KAN 14 Aaron Rodgers – PIT 14 6. Justin Herbert – LAC 13 Baker Mayfield – TAM 13 8. Sam Darnold – SEA 12 Drake Maye – NWE 12 10. Josh Allen – BUF 11 Jalen Hurts – PHI 11 Bo Nix – DEN 11

# Passing Yards Total 1. Justin Herbert – LAC 1913 2. Dak Prescott – DAL 1881 3. Matthew Stafford – LAR 1866 4. Patrick Mahomes – KAN 1800 5. Daniel Jones – IND 1790 6. Baker Mayfield – TAM 1767 7. Sam Darnold – SEA 1754 8. Drake Maye – NWE 1744 9. Jared Goff – DET 1631 10. Trevor Lawrence – JAX 1620

Dak Prescott and Sam Darnold appear in the top 10 for all three categories, showing strong all-around performance. Maye also stands out, ranking highly in both passing touchdowns and passer rating.

# Passer Rating Total 1. Jared Goff – DET 116.4 Drake Maye – NWE 116.4 3. Matthew Stafford – LAR 109.3 4. Sam Darnold – SEA 109.2 5. Jalen Hurts – PHI 108.9 6. Jordan Love – GNB 108.1 7. Dak Prescott – DAL 107.6 8. Daniel Jones – IND 105.9 9. Aaron Rodgers – PIT 105.0 10. Josh Allen – BUF 103.1

The Top 10 Receivers

Davante Adams has found new life with the Rams, catching six touchdown passes so far this season. He enters Week 8 tied for second in receiving touchdowns alongside Jake Ferguson and George Pickens. However, Adams won’t be in action this week as the Rams head into their bye.

# Receiving TDs Total 1. Amon-Ra St. Brown – DET 7 2. Davante Adams – LAR 6 Jake Ferguson – DAL 6 George Pickens – DAL 6 5. Ja’Marr Chase – CIN 5 Emeka Egbuka – TAM 5 Dallas Goedert – PHI 5 Quentin Johnston – LAC 5 Rome Odunze – CHI 5 Michael Pittman Jr. – IND 5

# Receiving Yards Total 1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba – SEA 819 2. Ja’Marr Chase – CIN 629 3. Puka Nacua – LAR 616 4. George Pickens – DAL 607 5. Amon-Ra St. Brown – DET 538 6. Justin Jefferson – MIN 528 7. Emeka Egbuka – TAM 527 8. Christian McCaffrey – SFO 516 9. DeVonta Smith – PHI 504 10. Drake London – ATL 469 Courtland Sutton – DEN 469

# Rushing Yds/Game Total 1. Jonathan Taylor – IND 99.6 2. James Cook – BUF 89.5 3. Bijan Robinson – ATL 87.3 4. Javonte Williams – DAL 84.6 5. Rico Dowdle – CAR 78.7 6. Quinshon Judkins – CLE 77.8 7. Jahmyr Gibbs – DET 75.1 8. J.K. Dobbins – DEN 74.7 9. Travis Etienne – JAX 73.4 10. Derrick Henry – BAL 73.2

The Top 10 Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor not only leads all running backs in rushing yards but also tops the league in rushing yards per game, averaging 99.6. James Cook ranks second with 89.5, followed by Bijan Robinson at 87.3. Taylor also leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 10 and is projected to top 20 fantasy points in Week 8.

# Rushing Touchdowns Total 1. Jonathan Taylor – IND 10 2. Josh Jacobs – GNB 8 3. Jahmyr Gibbs – DET 6 Javonte Williams – DAL 6 5. Zach Charbonnet – SEA 5 James Cook – BUF 5 Jalen Hurts – PHI 5 Quinshon Judkins – CLE 5 Cam Skattebo – NYG 5 10. Jacory Croskey-Merritt – WAS 4 J.K. Dobbins – DEN 4 Derrick Henry – BAL 4

# Rushing Yards Total 1. Jonathan Taylor – IND 697 2. Javonte Williams – DAL 592 3. Rico Dowdle – CAR 551 4. James Cook – BUF 537 5. Jahmyr Gibbs – DET 526 6. Bijan Robinson – ATL 524 7. J.K. Dobbins – DEN 523 8. Travis Etienne – JAX 514 9. De’Von Achane – MIA 472 Kyren Williams – LAR 472

