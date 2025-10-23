Trending topics:
Top 10 NFL quarterbacks, receivers and running backs entering Week 8

As the season nears its midpoint, several quarterbacks continue to hold their spots in the Top 10 with strong performances week after week. Many wide receivers are improving steadily as well, and several running back units are beginning to find their rhythm.

By Richard Tovar

Matthew Stafford looks on during the first half vs the Ravens on October 12, 2025 in Baltimore.
Matthew Stafford leads the NFL’s Top 10 quarterbacks by total touchdowns, entering Week 8 with 17. Justin Herbert sits atop the passing yards leaderboard with 1,913 total yards, while Jonathan Taylor continues to dominate the ground game with 697 rushing yards.

Of course, quarterbacks are nothing without their receivers. Heading into Week 8, Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranks No. 1 in receiving yards with 819. He’s been a fantasy football favorite all season, delivering his third straight 120+ yard performance and third consecutive game with a touchdown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown also stands out this week, recording seven receiving touchdowns for Detroit. His chemistry with Jared Goff has been a major factor, as Goff enters Week 8 tied for first in passer rating (116.4) alongside rookie standout Drake Maye, who’s expected to post at least 15+ fantasy points this week.

The Top 10 Quarterbacks

There are three main lists tracking quarterback leaders: total touchdowns, passer rating, and passing yards, all stats provided by Pro Football Reference. So far, no quarterback has surpassed 20 touchdowns, but Patrick Mahomes appears in two of the three Top 10 tables. That doesn’t mean he’s underperforming; the Chiefs’ defense has simply struggled to close out some early-season games.

#Passing TD Total
1.Matthew Stafford – LAR17
2.Dak Prescott – DAL16
3.Jared Goff – DET15
4.Patrick Mahomes – KAN14
Aaron Rodgers – PIT14
6.Justin Herbert – LAC13
Baker Mayfield – TAM13
8.Sam Darnold – SEA12
Drake Maye – NWE12
10.Josh Allen – BUF11
Jalen Hurts – PHI11
Bo Nix – DEN11
#Passing YardsTotal
1.Justin Herbert – LAC1913
2.Dak Prescott – DAL1881
3.Matthew Stafford – LAR1866
4.Patrick Mahomes – KAN1800
5.Daniel Jones – IND1790
6.Baker Mayfield – TAM1767
7.Sam Darnold – SEA1754
8.Drake Maye – NWE1744
9.Jared Goff – DET1631
10.Trevor Lawrence – JAX1620

Dak Prescott and Sam Darnold appear in the top 10 for all three categories, showing strong all-around performance. Maye also stands out, ranking highly in both passing touchdowns and passer rating.

#Passer RatingTotal
1.Jared Goff – DET116.4
Drake Maye – NWE116.4
3.Matthew Stafford – LAR109.3
4.Sam Darnold – SEA109.2
5.Jalen Hurts – PHI108.9
6.Jordan Love – GNB108.1
7.Dak Prescott – DAL107.6
8.Daniel Jones – IND105.9
9.Aaron Rodgers – PIT105.0
10.Josh Allen – BUF103.1

The Top 10 Receivers

Davante Adams has found new life with the Rams, catching six touchdown passes so far this season. He enters Week 8 tied for second in receiving touchdowns alongside Jake Ferguson and George Pickens. However, Adams won’t be in action this week as the Rams head into their bye.

#Receiving TDsTotal
1.Amon-Ra St. BrownDET7
2.Davante AdamsLAR6
Jake FergusonDAL6
George PickensDAL6
5.Ja’Marr ChaseCIN5
Emeka EgbukaTAM5
Dallas GoedertPHI5
Quentin JohnstonLAC5
Rome OdunzeCHI5
Michael Pittman Jr.IND5
#Receiving YardsTotal
1.Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA819
2.Ja’Marr ChaseCIN629
3.Puka NacuaLAR616
4.George PickensDAL607
5.Amon-Ra St. BrownDET538
6.Justin JeffersonMIN528
7.Emeka EgbukaTAM527
8.Christian McCaffreySFO516
9.DeVonta SmithPHI504
10.Drake LondonATL469
Courtland SuttonDEN469
#Rushing Yds/GameTotal
1.Jonathan TaylorIND99.6
2.James CookBUF89.5
3.Bijan RobinsonATL87.3
4.Javonte WilliamsDAL84.6
5.Rico DowdleCAR78.7
6.Quinshon JudkinsCLE77.8
7.Jahmyr GibbsDET75.1
8.J.K. DobbinsDEN74.7
9.Travis EtienneJAX73.4
10.Derrick HenryBAL73.2

The Top 10 Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor not only leads all running backs in rushing yards but also tops the league in rushing yards per game, averaging 99.6. James Cook ranks second with 89.5, followed by Bijan Robinson at 87.3. Taylor also leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 10 and is projected to top 20 fantasy points in Week 8.

#Rushing TouchdownsTotal
1.Jonathan Taylor – IND10
2.Josh Jacobs – GNB8
3.Jahmyr Gibbs – DET6
Javonte Williams – DAL6
5.Zach CharbonnetSEA5
James Cook – BUF5
Jalen Hurts – PHI5
Quinshon Judkins – CLE5
Cam Skattebo – NYG5
10.Jacory Croskey-Merritt – WAS4
J.K. Dobbins – DEN4
Derrick Henry – BAL4
#Rushing YardsTotal
1.Jonathan TaylorIND697
2.Javonte WilliamsDAL592
3.Rico DowdleCAR551
4.James CookBUF537
5.Jahmyr GibbsDET526
6.Bijan RobinsonATL524
7.J.K. DobbinsDEN523
8.Travis EtienneJAX514
9.De’Von AchaneMIA472
Kyren WilliamsLAR472
#Rushing Yds AVG per gameTotal
1.Jonathan Taylor – IND99.6
2.James Cook – BUF89.5
3.Bijan Robinson – ATL87.3
4.Javonte Williams – DAL84.6
5.Rico Dowdle – CAR78.7
6.Quinshon Judkins – CLE77.8
7.Jahmyr Gibbs – DET75.1
8.J.K. Dobbins – DEN74.7
9.Travis Etienne – JAX73.4
10.Derrick Henry – BAL73.2
Richard Tovar
