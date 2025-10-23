Top 10 NFL quarterbacks, receivers and running backs entering Week 8
As the season nears its midpoint, several quarterbacks continue to hold their spots in the Top 10 with strong performances week after week. Many wide receivers are improving steadily as well, and several running back units are beginning to find their rhythm.
Matthew Stafford leads the NFL’s Top 10 quarterbacks by total touchdowns, entering Week 8 with 17. Justin Herbert sits atop the passing yards leaderboard with 1,913 total yards, while Jonathan Taylor continues to dominate the ground game with 697 rushing yards.
Of course, quarterbacks are nothing without their receivers. Heading into Week 8, Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranks No. 1 in receiving yards with 819. He’s been a fantasy football favorite all season, delivering his third straight 120+ yard performance and third consecutive game with a touchdown.
Amon-Ra St. Brown also stands out this week, recording seven receiving touchdowns for Detroit. His chemistry with Jared Goff has been a major factor, as Goff enters Week 8 tied for first in passer rating (116.4) alongside rookie standout Drake Maye, who’s expected to post at least 15+ fantasy points this week.
The Top 10 Quarterbacks
There are three main lists tracking quarterback leaders: total touchdowns, passer rating, and passing yards, all stats provided by Pro Football Reference. So far, no quarterback has surpassed 20 touchdowns, but Patrick Mahomes appears in two of the three Top 10 tables. That doesn’t mean he’s underperforming; the Chiefs’ defense has simply struggled to close out some early-season games.
#
Passing TD
Total
1.
Matthew Stafford – LAR
17
2.
Dak Prescott – DAL
16
3.
Jared Goff – DET
15
4.
Patrick Mahomes – KAN
14
Aaron Rodgers – PIT
14
6.
Justin Herbert – LAC
13
Baker Mayfield – TAM
13
8.
Sam Darnold – SEA
12
Drake Maye – NWE
12
10.
Josh Allen – BUF
11
Jalen Hurts – PHI
11
Bo Nix – DEN
11
#
Passing Yards
Total
1.
Justin Herbert – LAC
1913
2.
Dak Prescott – DAL
1881
3.
Matthew Stafford – LAR
1866
4.
Patrick Mahomes – KAN
1800
5.
Daniel Jones – IND
1790
6.
Baker Mayfield – TAM
1767
7.
Sam Darnold – SEA
1754
8.
Drake Maye – NWE
1744
9.
Jared Goff – DET
1631
10.
Trevor Lawrence – JAX
1620
Dak Prescott and Sam Darnold appear in the top 10 for all three categories, showing strong all-around performance. Maye also stands out, ranking highly in both passing touchdowns and passer rating.
#
Passer Rating
Total
1.
Jared Goff – DET
116.4
Drake Maye – NWE
116.4
3.
Matthew Stafford – LAR
109.3
4.
Sam Darnold – SEA
109.2
5.
Jalen Hurts – PHI
108.9
6.
Jordan Love – GNB
108.1
7.
Dak Prescott – DAL
107.6
8.
Daniel Jones – IND
105.9
9.
Aaron Rodgers – PIT
105.0
10.
Josh Allen – BUF
103.1
The Top 10 Receivers
Davante Adams has found new life with the Rams, catching six touchdown passes so far this season. He enters Week 8 tied for second in receiving touchdowns alongside Jake Ferguson and George Pickens. However, Adams won’t be in action this week as the Rams head into their bye.
#
Receiving TDs
Total
1.
Amon-Ra St. Brown – DET
7
2.
Davante Adams – LAR
6
Jake Ferguson – DAL
6
George Pickens – DAL
6
5.
Ja’Marr Chase – CIN
5
Emeka Egbuka – TAM
5
Dallas Goedert – PHI
5
Quentin Johnston – LAC
5
Rome Odunze – CHI
5
Michael Pittman Jr. – IND
5
#
Receiving Yards
Total
1.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba – SEA
819
2.
Ja’Marr Chase – CIN
629
3.
Puka Nacua – LAR
616
4.
George Pickens – DAL
607
5.
Amon-Ra St. Brown – DET
538
6.
Justin Jefferson – MIN
528
7.
Emeka Egbuka – TAM
527
8.
Christian McCaffrey – SFO
516
9.
DeVonta Smith – PHI
504
10.
Drake London – ATL
469
Courtland Sutton – DEN
469
#
Rushing Yds/Game
Total
1.
Jonathan Taylor – IND
99.6
2.
James Cook – BUF
89.5
3.
Bijan Robinson – ATL
87.3
4.
Javonte Williams – DAL
84.6
5.
Rico Dowdle – CAR
78.7
6.
Quinshon Judkins – CLE
77.8
7.
Jahmyr Gibbs – DET
75.1
8.
J.K. Dobbins – DEN
74.7
9.
Travis Etienne – JAX
73.4
10.
Derrick Henry – BAL
73.2
The Top 10 Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor not only leads all running backs in rushing yards but also tops the league in rushing yards per game, averaging 99.6. James Cook ranks second with 89.5, followed by Bijan Robinson at 87.3. Taylor also leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 10 and is projected to top 20 fantasy points in Week 8.
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience in the field. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, he has focused on covering American sports, with a particular emphasis on the NFL and College Football. Raised in Venezuela, a country passionate about baseball, Richard also dedicates significant attention to MLB coverage each season. His deep connection with and love for American sports shine through his writing, where he frequently showcases his passion for numbers and statistics, enhancing the depth and insightfulness of his articles.