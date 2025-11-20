Bucs’ Baker Mayfield opens up about return to Los Angeles after stint with the Rams

Baker Mayfield holds grudges when he thinks he has been wronged. Now that he is coming back to play his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is not grudgy, but revealed his sentiment towards the Los Angeles Rams.

A few weeks ago, when the Buccaneers beat the Jets, Mayfield took the podium after the game and sent jabs to the defensive coordinator. However, he has fond memories of his brief stint with the Rams, “There is no way for me to sugarcoat it — it was pivotal in my career and in my journey. I’ve told you guys that it helped me find the fun in football again — that joy.“

Mayfield also spoke as to how the Rams helped him develop as a pro. “They helped me out and helped me discover what offense I really want to play in, and the responsibility that comes with [it] — a lot of accountability at the line of scrimmage and to check and get to the right plays. Yeah, it was instrumental in my career, something I am forever grateful for, and it will be fun to go back and see some familiar faces.” It will be a tough battle in the gridiron, but there’s respect out of it.

McVay helped Mayfield become a franchise QB

After his time with the Rams, Mayfield found a house in Tampa Bay. There, he was supposed to be a bridge quarterback, and he ended up being a franchise QB. For the last three years, he has evolved into a top-tier signal-caller.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams

McVay is known for being an offensive savant. Of course, that has plenty to do with how good the quarterbacks look under him. But it goes well beyond that. McVay’s schemes are so precise and crisp, that the quarterback learns how to work the offense as a whole, as Mayfield alluded to. McVay is one of the most brilliant minds in football.

Mayfield and the Bucs need a win here

Tampa Bay’s injuries have diminished the team in big ways. The Bucs are still first in the NFC South with a 6-4 record, but Carolina is breathing on Tampa’s neck at 6-5. The Bucs need a win to be able to stay with a margin.

However, this is a tough game. The Rams are 8-2, but also, 4-1 at home. Arguably, the Rams are the most in-form team in the NFC with a five-game winning streak. It will be a tough test for the Bucs who are very injured to go and win against the Rams at So-Fi Stadium.