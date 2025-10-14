Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel lose offensive weapon as Browns player announces retirement

Roster moves continue to shake things up in the Cleveland Browns, and the latest development involves the unexpected retirement of one of the offensive weapons for quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

David Bell, the explosive wide receiver drafted in 2022, announced via social media his decision to step away from professional football, delivering a blow to Kevin Stefanski’s already thin wide receiver room.

The former Purdue standout appeared in 32 games, including six starts, for Cleveland over the past three seasons. He missed nearly all of the 2024 campaign after suffering a hip injury in Week 2. After just a few years in the NFL, Bell has decided to hang up his cleats.

“Several months ago, I was blindsided by an off-field injury that was beyond my control, which put my football future in jeopardy,” the talented wide receiver wrote in a social media post.

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns.

“After consulting with medical experts and praying, I accept that continuing to play football would literally risk life and limb. Although it is the last thing I would otherwise want to do, with a heavy heart, I am announcing my retirement.”

Looking for more options at WR

The Cleveland Browns‘ passing attack in 2025 is largely anchored by star wideout Jerry Jeudy, who is looking to solidify his position as the clear-cut No. 1 option after an impressive 2024 campaign.

Jeudy’s exceptional route-running and ability to create separation make him the primary target, demanding defensive attention. However, with questions surrounding other established veterans, the door is open for emerging talent.

Fifth-round sophomore Jamari Thrash is currently locked in a battle for significant playing time, primarily operating out of the slot. Thrash’s potential—highlighted by his collegiate production and promising flashes in camp—offers a reliable possession target, complementing Jeudy’s downfield threat.

The quarterback battle

The quarterback conversation continues to dominate headlines in Cleveland, but HC Kevin Stefanski has clearly signaled his current preference, sticking with rookie Dillon Gabriel as the starter.

Despite the immense public and media interest surrounding fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders, the coaching staff is prioritizing Gabriel’s development and consistency, believing the third-round selection gives the team the best chance to win now.

While Sanders has been elevated to the backup role, Stefanski’s measured approach confirms Gabriel holds the immediate trust of the organization as they navigate the season’s critical middle stretch.

Dillon Gabriel #5 of the Cleveland Browns

What’s next for the Browns?

The Cleveland Browns are facing a pivotal two-game stretch to salvage their season before the Week 9 bye. First up is a crucial Week 7 home tilt against a struggling Miami Dolphins squad. This is a must-win opportunity to right the ship.

The challenge immediately gets tougher in Week 8, as the team travels to the always-difficult Gillette Stadium to take on Drake Mayes’s New England Patriots. If the Browns want to maintain any hope of a playoff push, they must emerge from these next two contests with a winning record.

