Shedeur Sanders was heavily criticized a few days ago by Rex Ryan. The former head coach said: “Something’s missing with this kid. This kid talks. He runs his mouth like he could be a starting quarterback with his arms crossed like this. Get in the front row and study and do all that. Quit being an embarrassment that way.”

Shedeur’s first response was to appear before several reporters without saying a single word, only making gestures. Once again, many criticized him, as from their perspective, it was another display of childish behavior.

Now, officially the backup quarterback for the Browns to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sanders finally spoke about the situation with Rex Ryan. “He’s just trying to start something. You feel me? We’re on no negativity from now on. We’re not doing that. I’m just here to be positive and I don’t speak on anything negative. So, that’s the new wave. That’s how we’re going forward. Anything negative, we’re not talking or speaking about it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened between Shedeur Sanders and Rex Ryan?

Rex Ryan said that Shedeur Sanders has the talent to be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, but that he should be embarrassed for not having earned it yet. Despite that harsh statement, the young player doesn’t want any controversy with the ESPN analyst.

“My personality, I’m playful. You know what I mean? So, I guess not everybody likes playful all the time. Just understanding to keep my personality a little bit sliver I guess, because not everybody understands it at all times and you may not have a full time to be able to explain things.”

Advertisement