Shedeur Sanders’ leadership is exciting the Browns’ new weapon, KC Concepcion

The selection of KC Concepcion in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns was no coincidence. The wide receiver knows he can achieve great things alongside Shedeur Sanders if their connection begins to develop from Week 1.

“I actually got, kind of like, a story. When I had entered the transfer portal after my sophomore season, I had actually went down to Colorado and met Shedeur,” Concepcion told media. “He’s a great guy, a great leader. I just cannot wait to build that relationship, build that connection with him.”

Sanders embraces this Browns’ new era, even amid uncertainty over whether he will be the starter in the season opener. What is clear is that the Dawg Pound is excited about the possibility of making a big impact next season in the AFC North.

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Concepcion arrives in Cleveland with strong numbers

In his standout 2025 campaign with Texas A&M, KC Concepcion solidified his reputation as one of the most versatile threats in college football, earning First-team All-American honors. He led the Aggies with 61 receptions for 919 yards and 9 touchdowns, while showcasing his “all-purpose” utility by adding 75 rushing yards and two punt return touchdowns.

KC Concepcion #7.

Concepcion’s elite run-after-catch ability and slot versatility could perfectly complement Shedeur Sanders. Sanders’ surgical accuracy and poise under pressure should allow Concepcion to thrive in space, creating a dynamic young duo capable of revitalizing the Browns‘ passing attack through precise timing and explosive playmaking.

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Other Browns Draft picks

Beyond the addition of KC Concepcion, Cleveland focused heavily on the trenches by drafting Utah tackle Spencer Fano (9th overall) to serve as a cornerstone protector. In addition to this, they continued to bolster their offensive identity by selecting Washington receiver Denzel Boston and adding depth to the line with Austin Barber.

A new era with Todd Monken in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have officially entered a new era with Todd Monken at the helm as the team’s 19th head coach, following his highly successful stint as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. Coming off a 2025 season where his Ravens offense ranked among the NFL‘s elite—finishing third in scoring (27.9 PPG) and second in total yards per game (375.6)—Monken aims to translate that explosive production to Cleveland.

His primary goal is to transform the Browns into a legitimate contender in the fiercely competitive AFC North by implementing a versatile, high-tempo scheme that balances a physical ground game with a sophisticated aerial attack. By focusing on player development and strategic aggressive play-calling, Monken looks to end the divisional dominance of rivals like the Steelers and Ravens and firmly establish Cleveland as a powerhouse in the conference.