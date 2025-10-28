Patriots WR makes Drake Maye MVP case amid 6-2 start

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye is having a remarkable 2025 NFL season, taking the New England Patriots to a 6-2 record, the first position in the AFC East standings and the No. 2 seed in the AFC, only behind the Indianapolis Colts (7-1).

While the defense has limited five opponents to just 14 points, one to 19 and one to 20, the offense has looked unstoppable. Maye put up a show against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, going 18 of 24 for 282 yards and three interceptions.

Despite being sacked six times (five by Myles Garrett), Maye racked up 50 yards on seven carries to lead the Patriots to a 32-13 win over one of the worst teams in the league.

Kayshon Boutte backs Drake Maye as 2025 NFL MVP

Maye was serenaded with “MVP” chants during his latest outing. Fans aren’t the only ones making the case for Maye. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who has shone this season as a deep threat, believes that Maye is a candidate.

“You all see what I see,” Boutte said. “I think if you look around the league at the other guys too, they’re doing great stuff too. I think Drake’s doing everything they’re doing, there’s not anything that he’s not doing. At the end of the day, we’re just playing football, we’re having fun with it too, just supporting my guys.”

The Patriots are coming off a 4-13 season in 2024. They are playing an entertaining and effective brand of football, led by Maye. The former North Carolina quarterback continues to evolve, and the team is helping him elevate his performances.