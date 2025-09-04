Jerry Jones urged not to give Shilo Sanders a chance on Cowboys after Bucs release

The Dallas Cowboys are not one of those franchises known by their culture. They are known for having Jerry Jones as owner and general manager, and that is not always handy. In fact, after trading away their best player due to Jones’ inability to give him an extension, now people are trying to open his eyes into not bringing Shilo Sanders to the team. He was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is now a free agent.

It’s well known that Jones has a great relationship with Deion Sanders. The NFL legend has two sons trying to make a name for themselves. While Shedeur Sanders made the 53-man roster of the Cleveland Browns, brother Shilo didn’t make it in Tampa Bay.

Luke Norris of The Landry Hat has gone viral by posting an article titled “Cowboys could do Deion Sanders a huge favor (but they won’t). Don’t do it, Jerry. Just don’t.” In here, he explains how it would be a terrible idea to bring Shilo to the Lone Star Team.

Sanders made headlines by throwing a punch during a preseason game, shortly after he was released.”That punch is going to hurt his chances to find a roster spot. Shilo recently opened up about his release, saying that he’s not giving up on his dream to play in the NFL and is just “waiting for the next opportunity. But again, that opportunity doesn’t need to be in Dallas… There’s no getting around the fact that Deion’s status brings extra attention to any team that signs one of his sons.”

Shilo Sanders might have to continue his career out of the NFL

While he is still chasing a future in the NFL, the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL added Sanders to their negotiating list. If Shilo is not called by any NFL team, his football career might need to develop a bit further in Canada.

The Argonauts ended last season with a 10-8 record, and this year, they are 4-8, marking a big regression. A player like Shilo, at that level, could prove to be a very good signing.

CFL has developed NFL players

It’s not common, but some players have made the jump from the CFL to the NFL. Whether they became stars or not it’s another thing, but some of the names are quite surprising:

Warren Moon, QB

Joe Theismann, QB

Doug Flutie, QB

Jeff Garcia, QB

Joe Horn, WR

Cameron Wake, DE/OLB

Brandon Browner, CB

