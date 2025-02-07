Snoop Dogg jokes about Bill Belichick’s girlfriend age and pokes fun at the Cowboys during NFL Honors

The 14th annual NFL Honors took place at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans, where anticipation was high for the MVP announcement and other awards. But before the winners were revealed, host Snoop Dogg wasted no time entertaining the crowd with jokes—some of which were aimed at Bill Belichick, his girlfriend, and the Dallas Cowboys.

During the ceremony, Snoop Dogg shared his longtime love for football and took the opportunity to crack a joke about the Cowboys, saying, “I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good.” Right after that playful dig at Dallas, he followed up with a joke about the legendary coach, adding, “I remember Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

Belichick and his girlfriend were among the special guests at the event, alongside other NFL greats. The ceremony, which often brings together top Super Bowl champions like Tom Brady and Joe Montana, also featured post-event interviews with some of the league’s biggest names.

Developing story…