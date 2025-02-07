Snoop Dogg jokes about Bill Belichick’s girlfriend age and pokes fun at the Cowboys during NFL Honors

Trending topics:
Bill Belichick attended the NFL Honors alongside his girlfriend at a ceremony hosted by Snoop Dogg—something that had been announced in advance. The rapper made sure to take advantage of the occasion, playfully teasing the legendary coach and throwing in a joke about the Cowboys as well.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The 14th annual NFL Honors took place at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans, where anticipation was high for the MVP announcement and other awards. But before the winners were revealed, host Snoop Dogg wasted no time entertaining the crowd with jokes—some of which were aimed at Bill Belichick, his girlfriend, and the Dallas Cowboys.

During the ceremony, Snoop Dogg shared his longtime love for football and took the opportunity to crack a joke about the Cowboys, saying, “I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good.” Right after that playful dig at Dallas, he followed up with a joke about the legendary coach, adding, “I remember Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

Belichick and his girlfriend were among the special guests at the event, alongside other NFL greats. The ceremony, which often brings together top Super Bowl champions like Tom Brady and Joe Montana, also featured post-event interviews with some of the league’s biggest names.

Developing story…

Richard Tovar

