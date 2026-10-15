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Starting and backup QBs on Broncos vs Seahawks depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 6 TNF

The Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks face off in a big-time Thursday Night Football to kick-start Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesSam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks

Two of last year’s best teams face off in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. The first primetime game of the schedule features the Denver Broncos battling it out against the Seattle Seahawks.

Both teams went into deep playoff runs last season, with the Broncos losing in the AFC Championship game, while the Seahawks won the Super Bowl. However, much has changed.

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Both starting quarterbacks have dealt with either injuries or dips in form have conditioned the offense of both sides so far. Hence, the QB depth charts matter a lot when it comes to this game between Broncos and Seahawks.

Broncos QB depth chart vs Seahawks

Bo Nix is still scheduled to start despite early season woes. This will be the second game with Sean Payton calling the plays instead of offensive coordinator Davis Webb. However, it’s a tough matchup against an elite defense. Anyway, this is the full QB depth chart for the Broncos:

  • Bo Nix
  • Jarrett Stidham
  • Sam Ehlinger
See also

Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing today for Seahawks vs Broncos in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

Seahawks QB depth chart vs Broncos

Sam Darnold has seemingly recovered from an early-season hip injury and he should play the whole game. However, in case he fails, backup Drew Lock has shown glimpses of good talent, and this would be a game against the team that originally drafted him. This is the full depth chart:

  • Sam Darnold
  • Drew Lock
  • Jalen Milroe

Key takeaways

  • Bo Nix is scheduled to start at quarterback for Denver despite early-season struggles.
  • Sean Payton is calling offensive plays for Denver instead of coordinator Davis Webb.
  • Sam Darnold has recovered from an early-season hip injury to start for Seattle.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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