Starting and backup QBs on Falcons vs Ravens depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 5 SNF

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Baltimore Ravens in a prime-time Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup as both teams confirm their starting and backup quarterbacks.

The Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens feature in the anticipated Prime Time matchup on Sunday Night Football for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, with both teams having their starting and backup quarterbacks set. However, the Ravens suffer a major blow as Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for tonight’s game.

For the Falcons, Michael Penix Jr. entered the lineup, and Atlanta transformed into one of the NFL’s best offenses over the last two weeks. The Falcons put up 80 combined points against the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. Penix serves as the starting quarterback, with Tua Tagovailoa as the primary backup and Jack Strand as the second backup.

On the Ravens’ side, they face trouble as quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out of Sunday night’s game. The Ravens will start backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was 2-0 as a fill-in starter last season, while Joe Fagnano serves as the backup.

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Quarterbacks Atlanta Falcons Baltimore Ravens QB1 Michael Penix Jr. Tyler Huntley QB2 Tua Tagovailoa Joe Fagnano QB3 Jack Strand N/A

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson’s significant absence

Jackson injured his ankle during Sunday’s 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans. He didn’t play in the second half and left M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

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With Jackson as their starting quarterback, the Ravens are 79-32 (.712), averaging 28.4 points per game. Without Jackson since the start of the 2019 season, Baltimore is 6-11 (.353), with its average points per game dropping to 17.6.

The biggest drop-off from Jackson to Huntley is explosive plays. In four games this season, Jackson has thrown nine passes of 25 yards or longer, which ranks fifth in the NFL. In Huntley’s two starts last season, he totaled one completion of 25 yards or longer.

What the Falcons must capitalize on

The Falcons hold the advantage with the Ravens playing without Jackson. With Baltimore missing their leader and top offensive weapon, Atlanta should capitalize on its defense with strong defensive line play. However, a crucial performance from Penix will be needed to execute the offense and secure the win.

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Key takeaways