NY Jets upgrade WR depth chart for Week 5 vs Browns by activating Tim Patrick

The New York Jets upgraded their WR depth chart by activating Tim Patrick, who will play vs. Cleveland Browns.

The New York Jets got a positive bit of news as it seems like veteran wideout Tim Patrick is ready to make his season debut against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

Given that players like Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr. are injured, having Patrick back is a very good boost for the Jets, who need a bounceback performance against the Browns in Week 5. After all, the Jets just had 32 offensive plays last week vs. Chicago.

Of course, Patrick won’t be the WR1 for the game, as the Jets have a certified star in Garrett Wilson. He will command the majority of the targets, but Patrick is a solid option for the second progression.

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Jets WR depth chart vs Browns in Week 5

Most of the top-tier wideouts are banged up and unavailable for this game. Still, the Jets will try to halt the Browns momentum. Cleveland is coming to this game with a three-game winning streak. The Jets are yet to win since Week 1. This is their WR depth chart vs Browns:

We've activated WR Tim Patrick from injured reserve and he has no game status for #CLEvsNYJ



We've also waived WR Jamaal Pritchett and elevated LB Jaden Keller for tomorrow's game — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 10, 2026

Garrett Wilson

Tim Patrick

Isaiah Williams

Malik McClain

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The Jets offense has to get into rhythm

When the script works, the Jets are able to move the chains and create some chaos. However, they must be able to get into rhythm for that to happen. The Jets have Geno Smith as quarterback, who is capable of playing at a decent-to-high level.

However, the run game must help him establish the play-action, and that is something that offensive coordinator Frank Reich must try to achieve from early in the game. If not, this turns into a monotonic offense.

Key takeaways

Tim Patrick will make his season debut for the Jets against the Cleveland Browns.

for the Jets against the Cleveland Browns. The Jets offense managed just 32 plays last week against the Chicago Bears.

last week against the Chicago Bears. Garrett Wilson remains the primary WR1 for Geno Smith in the Jets’ passing game